3 CRPF soldiers killed in Kashmir after terrorists open fire

NEW DELHI : Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a joint patrol party in north Kashmir's Sopore in Baramulla district on Saturday.

The attack comes just hours after terrorists on Friday evening attacked a joint camp of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"In Sopore, terrorists fired upon joint troops (patrol party) of CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police," a CRPF spokesperson confirmed.

While the area was immediately cordoned off, and a search operation was launched, security forces stated that sporadic attacks had increased over the last three weeks, in the region.

"Ceasefire violations by Pakistan as well as small attacks by terrorists against forces stationed in Kashmir have gone up since the lockdown. The anti-infiltration network is on very high alert and all precautions are being taken," said a senior security force official, requesting anonymity.

