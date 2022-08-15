"We have developed a work culture where people feel least troubled and their issues are resolved at the earliest," Patel said. Along with education, health and security, the government has also focused on agriculture, rural development, uplift of the poor and industrial development, he said. "Whether it is the industry, rural development, farming, ease of revenue related services, the Gujarat government has always taken citizen-oriented decisions to establish the state remains as a leader on the world map," he said.