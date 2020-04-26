BENGALURU : A 45-year old female resident of Bengaluru died due to covid-19 making her the 19th casualty in Karnataka.

The deceased, who was admitted to hospital on 24 April, had complaints of respiratory infection, history of pneumonia, diabetes and tuberculosis, according to the daily bulletin of the Karnataka health department.

Three people tested positive on Sunday, taking the state tally to 503 that includes two from Kalaburagi and one from Dakshina Kannada. The low number of cases follows a predictable pattern in which fewer than usual positives are reported on Sundays.

Out of the 503 covid-19 cases reported so far, 182 have recovered that leaves 302 active cases in the state.

The lower numbers comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled meeting with chief ministers of all states to take stock of the crisis in the country.

Several states including Karnataka have partially lifted restrictions depending on its own assessment of the situation. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has exempted construction activity, agriculture, motor mechanics, stationary, ice cream parlours among a few other categories of businesses to reopen and slowly restart work after a month of lockdown that was brought about to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bengaluru urban accounts for 71 active cases out of the total 133 recorded so far followed by 51 active cases in Mysuru, 47 in Belagavi, 37 in Vijayapura and 27 in Kalaburagi.

