Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at ₹40,000 per piece, and seized ₹1,20,000 in cash.

As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.

The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.