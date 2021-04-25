OPEN APP
3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece

Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece, and seized 1,20,000 in cash.

As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.

The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

