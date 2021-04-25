3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece

Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at ₹40,000 per piece, and seized ₹1,20,000 in cash.
As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.
The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)