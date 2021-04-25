Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece

3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece

Premium
3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece
1 min read . 03:54 PM IST ANI

  • 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused
  • Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession

Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece, and seized 1,20,000 in cash.

Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at 40,000 per piece, and seized 1,20,000 in cash.

As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.

The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.