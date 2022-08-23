3 IAF officers sacked for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March

3 IAF officers sacked for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
- IAF said three officers have been held responsible for the BrahMos missile misfiring incident earlier this year on March 8, 2022
Indian Air Force on Tuesday said that three officers have primarily been held responsible for the BrahMos missile misfiring incident earlier this year on March 8, 2022. Their services have been terminated by Central Govt with immediate effect. “Termination orders have been served upon the officers today, 23rd August," news agency ANI report said.
Additionally, officials have noted that the Court of Inquiry found deviation from SOP by 3 officers led to accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan, news agency PTI report said.
