3 Idiots' Omi Vaidya backs Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: 'I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die'

Omi Vaidya, who won widespread recognition for his portrayal of the ambitious and competitive Chatur Ramalingam - popularly known as 'Silencer' - in Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, has voiced concern over the health of education reformer and engineer Sonam Wangchuk, urging people to pay attention to his ongoing hunger strike.

Omi Vaidya backs Sonam Wangchuk amid latter's hunger strike Sharing a video on social media, Vaidya introduced himself before making an emotional appeal to the public.

He started the video with, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from '3 Idiots' and Sadiq from 'The Office', and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health condition during his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's health has deteriorated significantly during his hunger strike, with reports indicating he has lost nearly 9 kilograms and is experiencing immense pain and muscle loss. 2 Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to voice concerns over education, Ladakh's autonomy, and environmental protection. 3 How has Omi Vaidya shown support for Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ Omi Vaidya expressed his support for Sonam Wangchuk through a video message, urging the public to pay attention to Wangchuk's deteriorating health and the issues he is advocating for. 4 What demands are being made by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in relation to Sonam Wangchuk's protest? ⌵ The CJP is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who have died by suicide due to alleged examination irregularities. 5 Should Sonam Wangchuk continue his hunger strike amid calls to end it? ⌵ While many, including political figures, are urging Wangchuk to end his hunger strike for health reasons, he insists that the focus should be on getting the government to initiate a dialogue about the issues he is raising.

The actor went on to remind viewers that Phunsukh Wangdu, the eccentric inventor who appears towards the end of 3 Idiots, was inspired by a real person.

"Did you know that Phunsukh Wangdu from '3 Idiots' is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character," he said.

Vaidya then expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health during the protest.

"Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing. Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die," Vaidya said in his video.

View full Image View full Image New Delhi, Jul 14 (ANI): Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) campaign, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) ( Rahul Singh )

More about the situation According to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Wangchuk's condition has worsened during the fast, with the organisation claiming he has lost nearly 9 kilograms since joining the protest.

Wangchuk has been participating in demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination while also raising concerns about education, Ladakh's autonomy and environmental protection. The protestors have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.

CJP has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on 20 July during the Monsoon Session.

About the 3 Idiots Released in 2009, 3 Idiots remains one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated films. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it starred Aamir Khan as Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, who is later revealed to be the real Phunsukh Wangdu, alongside R Madhavan as Farhan Qureshi, Sharman Joshi as Raju Rastogi, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Pia Sahastrabuddhe and Boman Irani as the strict engineering college principal Viru 'Virus' Sahastrabuddhe.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk stays on hunger strike amid growing calls to end fast

Vaidya's portrayal of Chatur, an academically gifted but rote-learning student, became one of the film's most memorable performances, with several of his scenes achieving cult status.

The film's climax reveals that Ranchoddas is, in fact, Phunsukh Wangdu, an internationally acclaimed scientist and innovator inspired by Sonam Wangchuk's life and work.