3 in 5 Indian homes face power outages amid massive heat waves

LocalCircles’ survey released on 2 May found out that 2 in 3 households in India confirmed facing power outages amidst heatwave and high temperatures. The same survey also indicated that 1 in 3 of them are facing outages of over 2 hours or more each day. The findings also suggest that only 12% of households in India have 24*7 power back up while the rest either have an inverter device or have no backup at all.

