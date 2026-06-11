3 Indian seafarers die in second US attack on vessel sailing near Oman coast

A total of 3 Indian seafarers have been confirmed dead in second US attack on vessel sailing near Oman coast. India's Shipping and Waterways Minister announced the tragic news on Thursday in a social media post. He confirmed that all three seafarers were onboard Palau-flagged MT Settebello.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in a post on X stated, “It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered.”

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Expressing condolences to the families of the bereaved, he added, “I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.”

A total of 24 Indian crew members were onboard the vessel, officials confirmed to ANI. Although three were initially reported missing, 21 were successfully rescued. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack and in a statement said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts with authorities in Oman.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far,” MEA said. One of the deceased seafarers has been identified as Shivanand Chaurasia, who was a resident of Surauli village of Uttar Pradesh.

CENTCOM issues statement on latest strike on Palau-flagged vessel The development about seafarers' death comes after the US Central Command on Wednesday claimed that American forces attacked another oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Oman. The first attack on a Palau-flagged tanker took place on 8 June and the second on the subsequent day.

Following the latest strike on Palau-flagged vessel, US Central Command in a post on X stated, “At 11:14 p.m. on June 9, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.”

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The statement added, “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.”

Till now, US forces have struck eight vessels, all of which were alleged to be non-compliant. CENTCOM also redirected 134 ships and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on 13 April.

On 8 June, US forces targeted an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The US Central Command argued that the vessel violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port. Amercan fighter jet F/A-18 Super Hornet was used to strike the vessel identified as M/T Marivex.

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Marivex as it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran. An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces. Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran,” CENTCOM in a statement said.