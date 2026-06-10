3 Indians missing, 21 rescued after attack on commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, confirms MEA

India's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the attack on commercial tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman. It confirmed that three Indian seafarers remain unaccounted, while 21 other Indian crew members were successfully rescued amid Iran crisis.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the continued attacks on shipping in the region, saying they were a consequence of the ongoing conflict. It urged all sides to immediately reduce tensions and work towards a diplomatic resolution through ongoing negotiations to restore peace and stability.

The ministry also stressed that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure should cease and called for the early restoration of free and unhindered navigation and trade through international waterways in accordance with international law.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation,” the ministry stated.

What did Indian Embassy in Muscat say? The Indian Embassy in Muscat also mentioned that it was aware of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman and was "closely monitoring" developments.

"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off the coast of Oman. We are closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the local authorities. We shall update soon," it said.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving information about an incident approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, a coastal city in Oman located near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew," it stated.

The vessel reported one fatality and two missing crew members, according to the report, which also stated that no environmental damage had been detected.

24 Indians aboard a Palau-flagged merchant tanker MT Marivex rescued The incident occurred a day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) announced that 24 Indian sailors aboard a Palau-flagged merchant tanker MT Marivex had been rescued in a joint operation with Omani authorities following a reported "missile attack" on the vessel off the Omani coast, according to PTI.

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According to the MEA, the tanker caught fire after being struck during an attack off the coast of Oman, prompting a rescue operation. The vessel was hit by a US missile on Monday, leading to the blaze.

"Our embassy, for the rescue purpose, contacted the Omani authorities, who swung into action. We are grateful to the Omani government for its excellent support in rescuing the crew and ensuring their safety. Our mission continues to be in touch with the seafarers," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.