3 international airlines make emergency landings in India in last 48 hours

3 international airlines make emergency landings in India in last 48 hours1 min read . 03:02 PM IST
- The emergency landings happened as a result of several technical issues
As many as three aircraft of global airlines have made emergency landings at various airports in India in a span of 48 hours, making it a day of technical emergencies for various airlines.
The emergency landings happened as a result of several technical issues.
A senior official in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that these landings were made in Calicut, Chennai and Kolkata on Friday and Saturday.
The official said, "We had two emergency landings of foreign operators on Saturday. Air Arabia at Cochin due to hydraulic issues and Ethiopian at Kolkata due to pressurisation issue."
The DGCA has ordered a detailed investigation into all of these incidents.
- A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport on Friday after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said. All passengers and crew were safe.
- In another incident on Saturday, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurisation issue.
- In a third similar incident on 15 July, a Srilankan Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Chennai airport due to a Hydraulic issue. The Colombo-Chennai flight (UL121) developed the snag as it neared the city. A full emergency was declared and crash tenders were positioned by the side of the runway as per protocol.
Meanwhile, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo airliner from Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi early in the morning.
"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a statement.
With agency inputs
