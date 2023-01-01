3 killed, 7 injured after firing incident in J&K's Rajouri

At least three people died while seven were injured on Sunday after two armed men started firing in the Dangri area of the Rajouri district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The firing incident was reported in the Dangri area of Rajouri that took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 meters from each other at upper Dangri village, according to Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone.
"Two armed men are allegedly involved in this firing," he added.
As and when the police received the information about the firing, they rushed to the spot. The army also reached the area and the injured were taken to the hospital.
Dr. Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri confirmed the death of three people. "All the injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot, and an operation has been launched. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," Mehmood said.
"Search operation has been launched in the area," ADGP Singh said.
The attack came a day after the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that terrorists the threatening minority community in the Union Territory just to keep the "fear factor" alive but “we should not be cowed down by such acts."
"The terror threats against minorities or sometimes police or forces (is routine). The one who works and who is on the ground faces this type of thing in such a situation. We do not stop walking on the roads in view of apprehension of accidents. If someone threatens us to sit at home, can we stop coming out," Singh asked?
"We have to take action against them and we are doing that. We will continue our actions against them more strictly," he said according to the news agency PTI.
(With inputs from agencies)
