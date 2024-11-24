3 killed as violent protests erupt over mosque survey in UP’s Sambhal; mob torches vehicles, pelt stones

Three people were killed as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque clashed with security personnel

Livemint
Published24 Nov 2024, 05:05 PM IST
3 killed as violent protests erupt over mosque survey in UP’s Sambhal; mob torches vehicles, pelts stones(ANI)

Three people were killed on Sunday and several police officials were injured as the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh sparked outrage. The protesters also tried to torch vehicles and pelted stones at the police while they used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob. The incident took place in Sambhal after a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid began in the morning.

“Three people identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman have been killed. Some policemen including the gunner of the superintendent of police have also been injured,” added Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Tensions began brewing in the Sambhal area earlier this week as the Jama Masjid was surveyed on the orders of a local court. This came in the wake of a petition that claimed a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

Local officials said a second survey by an ‘Advocate Commissioner’ began around 7:00 am — in order to avoid interference with prayers in the mosque — on Sunday as part of a court-ordered examination. A large group of people had subsequently gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began their work in the Shahi Jama Masjid. The team concluded its work for the day shortly after the stone pelting incident occurred.

Visuals shared from the area showed cars on fire and stones scattered across the road as police officials in riot gear cleared the mob. Officials said some people had also tried to set some motorcycles parked on the roadside ablaze. UP police officials told PTI that around 10 people were being interrogated after being detained in connection with the stone-pelting incident. The accused will be booked under the stringent National Security Act.

"Gunshots were fired by the miscreants and some pellets struck our policemen. We are investigating where the shots were fired from — particularly in the Deepa Sarai area," an officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 05:05 PM IST
