3 killed in stampede at blanket distribution programme in Bengal's Asansol1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:26 PM IST
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh blamed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for the stampede
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh blamed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for the stampede
Stampede broke out at a blanket distribution programme on Wednesday in Asansol, West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. 3 people died and 5 others were hurt, according to the police. The stampede occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets.