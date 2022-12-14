Stampede broke out at a blanket distribution programme on Wednesday in Asansol, West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. 3 people died and 5 others were hurt, according to the police. The stampede occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets.

“Three persons were killed and five others were injured in the stampede. The injured people were hospitalised," a senior official of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

PTI reported that Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, attended the religious organization's programme. After the BJP leader left the area, there was a stampede.

According to the police, they received no permission for the event.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh blamed Adhikari for the stampede. He said the BJP organised an illegal rally without police permission leading the chaos.

(With inputs from PTI)