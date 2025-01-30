3 killed, several feared trapped as slab collapses at JK Cement factory in Madhya Pradesh

At least three people have been killed and several others are feared trapped after a slab collapsed amid construction. The incident took place in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh at a JK Cement factory.

“Three labourers were killed and 16 others injured at an under-construction unit inside the factory. The condition of two injured persons is serious,” local BJP MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma told PTI.

'Several people feared trapped' According to reports quoting Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota, the incident took place around noon at the factory located near Amaanganj. Rescue operations remain underway and some of the injured individuals have been taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

The top floor of the under-construction unit had collapsed — killing three people and injuring around 16 others. Several laborers were feared trapped under the debris, and a State Disaster Emergency Response Force team was participating in the rescue operation.

Calls for compensation Police and district officials did not immediately confirm any casualty figure. Meanwhile Sharma — the state BJP chief — said he had called for the factory management to compensate the victims as per the rules. He also demanded that the company provide jobs to the relatives of the deceased on compassionate grounds.

Advertisement