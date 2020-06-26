India today reported 17,296 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - the highest single-day surge - pushing the country's tally to 4,90,401, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 15,301, with 407 fatalities reported in 24 hour. India has seen a surge in coronavirus infections this month, with about 3 lakh cases reported from June 1 to June 26. On June 1, the coronavirus count was 190,535.

Here are 10 updates:

1) Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,89 463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

2) The recovery rate is around 58.24% so far. In past 24 hours, 13,940 patients were declared cured of coronavirus - the highest single-day figure so far.

3) Recoveries have also jumped sharply from June 1 to June 26. On June 1, the count of total recovered patients stood at 91,819.

4) According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 77,76,228 samples have been tested up to June 25 with 2,15,446 samples being tested on Thursday.

5) Of the total 15,301 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 6,931 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,429 deaths, Gujarat with 1,753, Tamil Nadu with 911, Uttar Pradesh with 611, West Bengal with 606, Madhya Pradesh with 542, Rajasthan with 379 and Telangana with 230 deaths.

6) Of the 407 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 192 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 45 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Gujarat, 15 each in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Punjab, six in Karnataka, five in Telangana, four in Rajasthan and two in Jammu and Kashmir.

7) Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,47,741, followed by Delhi at 73,780 and Tamil Nadu at 70,977

8) Gujarat has reported 29,520 cases, Uttar Pradesh at 20,193, Rajasthan at 16,296 and West Bengal at 15,648, according to the ministry data.

9) Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 96 lakh with the US accounting for about 24 lakh cases.

10) The death toll worldwide has gone past 4.89 lakh with US reporting 1.24 covid-related deaths.









