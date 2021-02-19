OPEN APP
Home >News >India >3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Police and security forces carry out search operation after an encounter broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian on FridayANI (HT_PRINT)
3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 10:07 AM IST Staff Writer

Kashmir Zone Police in a statement said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Three terror associates affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Badigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reports police as saying

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone confirmed that all three terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter were affiliated with LeT.

"Further search is underway," police added.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at the Badigam area of Shopian on Thursday night.

