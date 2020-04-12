The total coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 1,069, according to latest data from Ministry of Health. 19 people have died in the state so far from coronavirus while 25 have been cured/discharged.

Meanwhile, three more areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread. The total number of containment zones in Delhi now is 33.

Areas around House No-A 176, Deoli Extension; A-30 Mansarovar Garden; and Street nos. 1 to 10, C block, Jahangirpuri have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government after COVID-19 patients were found there.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday with 166 new cases reported in the metropolis.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday directed the city’s deputy commissioners of police to provide sufficient security to healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients in their respective areas.

An official said that the chief secretary also directed the DCPs to extend police security to the doctors and other medical staff visiting colonies to conduct screening of people.

The move comes after the Supreme Court directed the Centre and state governments to ensure sufficient security to the healthcare personnel at the frontline of the country’s coronavirus response.

