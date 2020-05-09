Home > News > India > 3 more private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi
On April 30, Singla had declared Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital as COVID-19 hospitals. (Bloomberg)
3 more private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2020, 03:56 PM IST PTI

  • The decision was taken due to the 'shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals', the order read
  • LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Sir Gangaram Kolmat Hospital and Max Saket are some of the Covid-19 dedicated facilities in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has roped in three more private hospitals with a total of 150 beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

In an order issued on Saturday, Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla declared Fortis in Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute in Sector 19, Rohini and Khushi Hospital in Dwarka for admitting confirmed or suspected cases.

The decision was taken due to the "shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals", the order read.

The three hospitals will have 50 isolation beds each. Medical superintendents of these hospitals have been directed to make the isolation facility functional before Monday.

On April 30, Singla had declared Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital as COVID-19 hospitals.

LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Sir Gangaram Kolmat Hospital and Max Hospital in Saket are some of the COVID-19 dedicated facilities in Delhi, where 6,318 people have tested positive for the disease and 68 died till Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

