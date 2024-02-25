3 naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Three Naxalites were killed in a confrontation with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, according to the police.
Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.
"The Modi govt has won people's trust by taking the state governments along for overall development," he said.
He also posted a few videos giving details of Naxal issues, the destruction and casualties suffered by the people due to the menace and how the government is dealing with it.
According to Ministry of Home Affairs data, there has been a significant decrease in left wing extremism-related violence and deaths over the decade spanning from 2014 to 2023 compared to the period from 2004 to 2014. Specifically, violence has decreased by 52%, with the number of deaths dropping by 69%, from 6035 to 1868. Incidents of leftist extremism have similarly reduced from 14,862 to 7,128 during this timeframe.
Moreover, fatalities among security forces due to left wing extremism have declined by 72%, from 1750 to 485, while civilian deaths have decreased by 68%, from 4285 to 1383.
The data also reveals a decrease in the number of districts experiencing violence, which decreased by 53% from 96 in 2010 to 45 in 2022. Additionally, the number of police stations reporting violence has decreased from 465 in 2010 to 176 in 2022.
(This is a breaking news)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!