3 naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

As reported by PTI citing Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said, “Face-off took place in a forest in the Koyalibeda area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation."

The officials further noted, "So far, bodies of three Naxalites and two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation is still underway."

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has dealt a body blow to the Maoists with a holistic approach to development and security and left-wing extremism is now breathing its last.

In a series of posts on X with the hashtag #NaxalFreeBharat, the home minister said under the guidance of the prime minister, the Union home ministry has adopted an offensive strategy to curb Naxalism.

Shah said the Modi government has dealt a body blow to Naxalism with a holistic approach to development and security in the Naxalism-affected regions.

"The Modi govt has won people's trust by taking the state governments along for overall development," he said.

He also posted a few videos giving details of Naxal issues, the destruction and casualties suffered by the people due to the menace and how the government is dealing with it.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs data, there has been a significant decrease in left wing extremism-related violence and deaths over the decade spanning from 2014 to 2023 compared to the period from 2004 to 2014. Specifically, violence has decreased by 52%, with the number of deaths dropping by 69%, from 6035 to 1868. Incidents of leftist extremism have similarly reduced from 14,862 to 7,128 during this timeframe.

Moreover, fatalities among security forces due to left wing extremism have declined by 72%, from 1750 to 485, while civilian deaths have decreased by 68%, from 4285 to 1383.

The data also reveals a decrease in the number of districts experiencing violence, which decreased by 53% from 96 in 2010 to 45 in 2022. Additionally, the number of police stations reporting violence has decreased from 465 in 2010 to 176 in 2022.

(This is a breaking news)

