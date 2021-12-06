3 new dedicated freight corridors to facilitate evacuation of minerals from hinterland

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Railways proposes to sanction construction of three new dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) to facilitate the transport of minerals from mining areas in hinterland.

This would be in addition to two other DFCs - the Eastern and Western freight corridors where the ministry of railways has sanctioned construction and work on part of the project has already been completed.

In a written reply to question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that Ministry of Railways has decided to create a detailed project report (DPR) for their three new DFCs - the East-Coast Corridor, the East-West Sub-Corridor and the North-South Sub-corridor.

The DPRs for the DFCs are prepared by aligning the requirement of evacuation of minerals also from the hinterland so these would benefit the sector. The minister said that the maximum moving dimensions on DFC will be more liberal and comparable to world standards to permit heavier and longer trains.

Among the three new DFCs where DPRs are being prepared the West Sub-Corridor covering Palghar-Bhusawal-Nagpur–Kharagpur-Dankuni is the longest covering 2163 km. This is followed by Kharagpur to Vijayawada segment at 1115 km. The smallest of the new DFCs would be Vijayawada-Nagpur-Itarsi sector covering 975 km.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.