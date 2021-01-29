3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 12:33 PM IST
- In the agricultural sector, the need of the hour is to focus our attention on the small and marginal farmers who own only 1 or 2 hectares of land, Kovind said
More than 10 crore small farmers have benefitted by the three new farm laws, said President Ramnath Kovind on Friday. "The benefits of these three important farm reforms, have started reaching more than 10 crore small farmers instantly. Appreciating the advantages that these reforms would bring to the small farmers," Kovind mentioned while addressing the Budget session in the Parliament.
Assuring the farmers of their rights, Kovind said, "My Government wants to make it clear that the rights and facilities available under the system prevailing before the enactment of the three new laws are not affected in any way."
"In the agricultural sector, the need of the hour is to focus our attention on the small and marginal farmers who own only 1 or 2 hectares of land. More than 80% of the farmers in the country numbering over 10 crore fall under this category," he added.
