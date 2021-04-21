OPEN APP
Home >News >India >3 ONGC employees abducted by armed miscreants in Assam's Sivasagar district

3 employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours in Assam today, news agency ANI reported. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar district in Assam.

The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border. A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police.

Higher officials of the State Police are on the site. Local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities.

