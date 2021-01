Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

3 pressing challenges for infrastructure projects

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 06:50 AM IST

The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) envisages a total investment of ₹110 trillion in infrastructure projects including roads, rail, energy, and urban projects between 2019-20 and 2024-25. Against the backdrop of covid, it faces three big challenges

