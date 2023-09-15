comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:57:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.2 -0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ News / India/  3 private labs get nod to test cough syrups
Back

NEW DELHI : The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi has granted permission to three National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)- accredited private labs to conduct tests on cough syrups for exports.

The private labs are: Bee Pharma Labs (Mumbai), Oasis Test House (Ahmedabad) and Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (Delhi). Prior to this, only government labs were authorised to test cough syrups for export.

The DCGI is seeking to avoid delays in testing and reducing the burden on government labs. Testing the cough syrups to detect Di-Ethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol contamination takes at least 15 days, said experts.

This initiative is in response to concerns over cough syrups made in India failing its quality check in other countries, following the death of children in Uzbekistan and The Gambia.

“It has been decided with the approval of ministry of health and family welfare to include three NABL-accredited private testing laboratories for testing cough syrups that are to be exported by manufacturers, authorised person of manufacturers, and exporters apart from 14 NABL-accredited government labs," Raghuvanshi said in a communication to all state drug controllers.

In June, the Centre changed the exports policy for cough syrups making it mandatory for testing before supplying to other countries. The pharma companies are now mandated to export cough syrups after producing a certificate of analysis.

Out of the over 10,500 drug manufacturing facilities operating in India, around 8,500 are MSMEs, out of which only 2,000 facilities have obtained the good manufacturing practices certification from the World Health Organization.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

The crackdown follows incidents of cough syrups failing quality checks in foreign countries.

India, the largest provider of generic drugs globally, exported cough syrups worth $17.6 billion in 2022-23 as against $17 billion in 2021-22. India’s pharma export body Pharmexcil has over 2,000 manufacturers registered with it, and most are manufacturing cough syrups.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 12:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App