3 private labs get nod to test cough syrups1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The private labs are: Bee Pharma Labs (Mumbai), Oasis Test House (Ahmedabad) and Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (Delhi).
NEW DELHI : The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi has granted permission to three National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)- accredited private labs to conduct tests on cough syrups for exports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message