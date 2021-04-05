Central teams comprising public health specialists and clinicians will be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases. This was decided in the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The Prime Minister had chaired the meet to take stock of the Covid-19 situation amid an "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths, with 10 states. The meeting was attended by all senior officers -- including the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary.

During the meeting, the government revealed three broad reasons behind the alarming surge in cases. They were:

1) The reasons for the sharp rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially in the use of masks and social distancing.

2) Pandemic fatigue

3) Lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level.

PM Modi said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the pandemic's spread, according to an official statement.

A special campaign for Covid-appropriate behaviour with an emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places /workplaces and health facilities will be organised from today, April 6 to April 14, it has been decided in the meeting.

The situation of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh is the most precarious, experts in the meeting pointed out. Maharashtra has contributed 57 per cent of total cases in the country in the last 14 days and 47 per cent of deaths in the country during the same period, while the state is seeing its worst daily rise of infections. Punjab's contribution to the total number of cases remains only 4.5 per cent, but its addition of 16.3 per cent to the death toll is worrying, experts discussed.

On Sunday, India recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year that took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data.





