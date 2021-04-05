3 reasons behind the huge surge in Covid-19 cases in India

The situation of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh is the most precarious, experts in the meeting pointed out. Maharashtra has contributed 57 per cent of total cases in the country in the last 14 days and 47 per cent of deaths in the country during the same period, while the state is seeing its worst daily rise of infections. Punjab's contribution to the total number of cases remains only 4.5 per cent, but its addition of 16.3 per cent to the death toll is worrying, experts discussed.