3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, 3 civilians hurt in Baramulla attack

Three terrorists killed and one civilian got shot in his leg when terrorists opened fire during encounter with security forces, Kashmir zone police said. The civilian is stable now.

"They were local terrorists and affiliated to Al Badre. We're searching the area to ensure there's no old and unused grenade left there," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir on Pulwama encounter.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tikken area of Pulwama district in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon.

In a separate incident, three civilians were injured in a grenade attack at Singhpora, Pattan in Baramulla. They have been shifted to a hospital.

"An over ground worker hurled a grenade in Singhpora when security convoy was passing through national highway. Civilians were injured and all of them are stable at the hospital. We are finding out the outfit behind this, they will be arrested soon," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

Last month, four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city. The encounter started after a vehicle, in which the terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway.

The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan, as per Jammu police.

