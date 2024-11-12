3 women, 3 children missing after 10 ‘militants’ killed during encounter in Manipur’s Jiribam, parts of state shut down

Operations are underway to trace three women and three children, who have been reported missing since the violence erupted in Jiribam on Monday.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.
Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.(PTI)

The bodies of two elderly civilians were recovered from the Jiribam district of Manipur on Tuesday following a gunfight between suspected militants and security forces. The police is also working to trace six others — women and children — who were found missing following the clash. Suspected militants had set several shops on fire while others fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp on Monday.

“The firing stopped after 45 minutes…we found that there were a lot of casualties. About 10 militants were found dead, two senior persons were found burnt to death and three women and three minors were found missing. Now, the police is trying to trace these missing women, children,” the Manipur Police said.

Meanwhile life was paralysed in the hill districts of Manipur as ethnic organisations called for an 11-hour shutdown to protest the killing of 10 people by paramilitary soldiers. Heavy gunfire was reported overnight in the periphery of the hills and the Imphal Valley.Schools and businesses remained closed and people staying indoors with no vehicles on the road.

Also Read | 11 suspected militants killed in encounter in Manipur’s Jiribam; curfew imposed

“There was an attack by armed miscreants at the Boropekra Police Station and also at the CRPF camp located nearby around 2:30 or 3:00 in the afternoon. The armed militants were using RPGs and sophisticated automatic weapons such as AK, INSAS and SLRs. The CRPF retaliated after they were attacked,” recounted Manipur IG (operations) Dr IK Muivah during a press conference in Imphal.

The bodies of the two men - Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho - were detected in debris during a search operation in the Jakuradhor Karong area. A few shops had been set on fire by suspected militants on Monday.

“The two elderly men belonging to the Meitei community died after the insurgents torched a few shops in Jakuradhor Karong area,” a senior officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia3 women, 3 children missing after 10 ‘militants’ killed during encounter in Manipur’s Jiribam, parts of state shut down

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.