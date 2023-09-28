30 cadets of Sainik School Nagrota clear NDA written exam

Defence officials Thursday said at least 30 students from Sainik School Nagrota (SNN), Jammu & Kashmir have cleared the written examination of prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 3.

“Out of these 30 cadets, nine cadets are from the current batch (2023-24) and 21 cadets from the 2022-23 batch," Hindustan Times quoted Jammu based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal as saying.

“Following their success at the written examination, these 30 cadets have qualified to appear in the interview conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for entry into the officer cadre of the armed forces through NDA 152nd course and Naval Academy 114th course," he added.

The successful candidates will be called, as per merit, for joining NDA 152nd course at Khadakwasla, Maharashtra and (INA) Indian Naval Academy 114th course, Ezhimala, Kerala.

Congratulating the successful cadets and the faculty for achieving this commendable feat in the UPSC-NDA written examination, Captain (IN) AK Desai, principal of the Sainik School Nagrota said the dedicated and sincere efforts by one and all have resulted in the remarkable performance of the cadets.

The school provides an ideal grooming ground to cadets and develops them as balanced personalities through a variety of academic and co-curricular activities, Nagrota Sainik School principal said

Desai expressed hope that the qualities of mind, body and character acquired by students in the school will enable them to clear SSB Interview successfully.

