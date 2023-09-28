30 cadets of Sainik School Nagrota clear NDA written exam
Defence officials Thursday said at least 30 students from Sainik School Nagrota (SNN), Jammu & Kashmir have cleared the written examination of prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 3.