Mumbai recorded a 30% decline in fatalities due to road accidents in 2022 as compared to the previous year thanks to awareness campaigns conducted by the traffic police, a senior official said on Monday.

Last year, at least 268 people were killed in 257 road accidents in the city, while 387 people lost their lives in 376 accidents in 2021, said joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal as quoted by news agency PTI.

He said it is a good sign that the traffic police recorded 30% less deaths in road accidents in 2022 as compared to 2021.

The number of fatal accidents has also dropped and the decline can be attributed to the frequent awareness programs and campaigns conducted by the traffic police, the official said during the road safety week, which will end on January 17, PTI reported.

"We will launch more campaigns in the coming days to make people aware about traffic norms and ways to follow them," he said, adding that a Bollywood personality has also been roped in to be part of a drive.

Seatbelts have been made compulsory for drivers and passengers in four-wheelers, while helmets are mandatory for two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion, the official said, urging people to cooperate with the traffic police.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report stated that a total of 1,997 road accidents occurred in 2021 due to the use of mobile phones while driving. Of these road accidents, as many as 1,040 people lost their lives.

The data further stated that 555 road accidents took place due to jumping red lights while claimed 222 lives in 2021.

It noted that road accidents are multi-casual which requires multi-pronged measures to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies of both central government and state governments.

(With PTI inputs)