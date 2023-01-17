30% drop in Mumbai road accident deaths in 2022: Report2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:24 AM IST
At least 268 people were killed in 257 road accidents in Mumbai, while 387 people lost their lives in 376 accidents in 2021.
Mumbai recorded a 30% decline in fatalities due to road accidents in 2022 as compared to the previous year thanks to awareness campaigns conducted by the traffic police, a senior official said on Monday.