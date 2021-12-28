As many as 30 girls in a Pune-based institutecomplained of stomach upset and nausea after eating food items prepared for Christmas. Some of them were hospitalised, while rest were treated at the OPD level, officials said on Tuesday

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said it is a suspected case of food poisoning. "

The girls had consumed food items made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) for Christmas. On Monday, some of them complained of stomach ache and nausea," he said.

"A total of 22 girls have been taken to Bhor sub district hospital. Of these seven are admitted and the rest are being treated at the OPD level. The remaining students have been taken to Sassoon hospital," he said.

District officials said the condition of all 30 girls was stable, adding that food and water samples were being collected for examination.

The training institute, located near Khed Shivapur on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, is a non-profit organization and offers a one-year free course in software programming to girls from low-income families.

