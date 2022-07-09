Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, shared his Class 10th marksheet
A mark sheet cannot define your future - this has been proved time and again. Pointing out the same, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his Class 10th marksheet in which he passed with 3rd division. With several boards releasing their class 10 and 12 results, this revelation has left many students inspired.
Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, shared his Class 10th marksheet from 1996 earlier this week. In the exam, obtained 314 marks from an aggregate of 700 marks to score 44.85%.
The tweet inspired many netizens as one user commented that he too had scored low marks in Class 10th but his tweet inspired him to start preparing for UPSC again. “Sir you won’t believe how much you inspire me, coincidentally, I too got 314 marks and 3rd division in my 10th but I left preparation thinking that UPSC considers only toppers. But you changed my perception today, we will start again, thank you," he wrote.
Last month, another IAS officer made his own results public, which shows how badly he fared in his class 10 board exam.
Tushar D Sumera, the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat, barely secured passing marks in the exams. He got 35 marks in English and 36 in Mathematics. But that never stopped him from what he has achieved. The message comes ahead of the state board results to encourage the students who are awaiting the same.
A picture of Mr Sumera along with the report card, which was blurred, was shared on Twitter by Sharan
"Sharing his mark sheet, Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera has said that he scored only passing marks in class 10 board exams. Out of 100, he got only 35 in English and 36 in Maths. Not only in the entire village but also at his school, he was told that he can't do anything," the post reads.
Later, Tushar Sumera completed his graduation in the Arts stream and worked as a school teacher before clearing the UPSC examination. In 2012, Sumera became an IAS officer
