3.0 magnitude quake hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

3.0 magnitude quake hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the richter scale occurred in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Thursday.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the richter scale occurred in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Thursday.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the richter scale occurred in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). No casualties have yet been reported.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the richter scale occurred in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). No casualties have yet been reported.
"The earthquake occurred on Thursday, at 05:40:00 IST, at a Depth of 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand", said NCS.
"The earthquake occurred on Thursday, at 05:40:00 IST, at a Depth of 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand", said NCS.
Earlier on April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, NCS informed. The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm.
Earlier on April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, NCS informed. The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for integrated preparations for dealing with natural disasters underlining they should not be isolated as natural calamities in one part of the world affect others too.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for integrated preparations for dealing with natural disasters underlining they should not be isolated as natural calamities in one part of the world affect others too.
Speaking at the 5th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, he noted that in just a few years, over 40 countries from advanced and developing countries, large or small or from the Global South or Global North have become part of the CDRI.
Speaking at the 5th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, he noted that in just a few years, over 40 countries from advanced and developing countries, large or small or from the Global South or Global North have become part of the CDRI.
He outlined some priorities for discussion for disaster resilience infrastructure in the context of this year’s theme of ‘Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure’.
He outlined some priorities for discussion for disaster resilience infrastructure in the context of this year’s theme of ‘Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure’.
PM Modi underlined the intelligent use of local knowledge of building infrastructures that can withstand disasters. Modern technology with local insights can be great for resilience. Further, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice, he said.
PM Modi underlined the intelligent use of local knowledge of building infrastructures that can withstand disasters. Modern technology with local insights can be great for resilience. Further, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice, he said.