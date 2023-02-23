BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover has slammed Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Twitter after the entrepreneur had to wait for 30 minutes to enter the airport.

Grover also gave some suggestions to the Delhi airport to expedite the checking process.

Taking to Twitter, the former Shark Tank India judge wrote, "Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter the airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at the gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !)".

Delhi airport @DelhiAirport T3 needs an overhaul ! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at gate to check ticket / id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !) — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 23, 2023

Further, Grover has advised that Chandigarh airport should also start flights to US/Canada/UK to ease the burden of Delhi airport.

"Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch an international flight is just a waste of resources," Ashneer Grover added.

3) Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 23, 2023

The airport authority thanked Ashneer Grover for his suggestions. The official Twitter account of Delhi airport wrote, "Dear Ashneer, We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with you".

Dear Ashneer,

We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with (1/2) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 23, 2023

Notably, Delhi airport was in the eye of a storm last year due to congestion at Terminal 3. Thousands of grumbling passengers raised a complaint regarding the airport's mismanagement. In fact, several flyers missed their flights due to long queues at pre-boarding points.

The situation at IGI became so chaotic that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the airport and inspected all the suspected congested areas and interacted with the airport staff.

Subsequently, the ministry asked the airlines to deploy additional staff at the airports. Besides, the ministry ordered airlines to keep updating their social media handles regarding waiting time and delays of flights and additional staff at check-in counters. Besides, the Centre also asked passengers to install the DigiYatra app for hassle-free check-ins.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport. It has three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.