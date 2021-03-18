MUMBAI : The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 30 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day spike since September, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Thursday evening.

The caseload in the area, known as Asia's largest slum, reached 4,328. There are 140 active cases.

On September 11, 2020, Dharavi had reported 33 new cases. As cases surged since last month, it recorded 21 new infections two days ago. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 23,179 of the country's 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours. The state ordered a fresh lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week.

Cases have been rising in the state since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai's suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.

New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.

Half a dozen other states, such as Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, have also seen a rise in cases this month. The government has blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks for the rise.

The government has administered more than 36.5 million vaccine doses since starting its immunisation drive in the middle of January.

