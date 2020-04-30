30 new covid-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka

BENGALURU : The Karnataka health department on Thursday said that 30 people had tested positive for covid-19 in the state that takes the total tally in the state to 565.

This includes 21 deaths and 229 people who have recovered that leaves 314 active cases in the state. Of the 30 cases, Bengaluru accounts for 10 cases.

The spike in numbers comes after the state reported lower numbers in the last few days that gave some relief,hope and possible indication that the curve may be flattening in Karnataka.

Belagavi recorded 14,two from Vijayapura and one each in Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Davangere and Tumakuru.

Majority of the people who tested positive are contacts of earlier patients while two others are persons with respiratory infection and one who was checked for showing influenza like illnesses (ILI).

A total of 384 persons or 69% of all covid-19 positive cases in the state are contacts while 73 cases or 13% have travel histories to foreign countries and 51 cases or 9%have local travel history.

A total of 39 cases are linked to SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) and seven are ILI cases,according to government data.

The increase in positive cases comes on the same day that Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government decided to reopen businesses post 4 May.

Yediyurappa said that it was important to control the spread of the virus and also to kickstart the economy since there have been no revenues for the state.

He said that industries outside containment zones will be allowed to operate that would help reopen some economic activity after over a month of lockdown.

There are 123 containment zones in Karnataka with a population of 4.12 lakh population, 73,917 homes and nearly 6000 shops and establishments. The buffer zone around these containment areas will affect 36.37 lakhs people in 8.6 lakh homes and nearly 70,000 shops and establishments, according to government data.

Davangere,about 265 kns from Bengaluru,showed a 14.9%increase in the last five days while Tumakuru recorded 10.8%, Kalaburagi register 7.6% and Belagavi was at 5%. Bengaluru recorded an increase of 0.7% until noon on Thursday.

Karnataka tested 4752 people on Thursday and 4307 tested negative. Karnataka stands at tenth place interns of testing at it conducts 906 tests per million as against 2819 in Delhi,1776 in Andhra Pradesh and 1524 in Tamil Nadu.

Share Via