Authorities have confirmed the death of 30 people following a stampede amid the Mahakumbh festival. Another 60 others are believed to have been injured during the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also postponed his visit to Delhi for election campaign on Thursday in order to monitor the situation.

“30 people have lost their lives in the Maha Kumbh stampede that took place between 1-2 AM. 25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is being done,” said Vaibhav Krishna — the DIG for Mahakumbh.

This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Barricades broken, devotees ‘run over’ Authorities said that a huge crowd had gathered on the Akhara route in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the Brahm Muhurta for the Mauni Amavasya Snan. The barricades had also broken as the crowd swelled — with people crossing to the other side and “running over” the waiting devotees.

“The administration quickly enforced the rescue operation and created a green corridor for ambulances, and took 90 injured to the hospitals. Unfortunately, 30 of those devotees have died,” the DIG explained during a press conference.

Maha Kumbh Stampede Latest Updates According to authorities, the situation is now under control with around 60 injured people undergoing treatment.

“Juna Akhara and two other Akharas are going for the Amrit Snan. Everything is peaceful and the situation is under control...Since there were a lot of devotees, the Akharas proposed to us that they would delay their Amrit Snan,” the DIG told ANI.

Meanwhile Mahant Ravindra Puri — the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad — said he was heading headed towards the Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan with thousands of saints and Nagas. He however assured that they would vacate the ghats quickly to ensure that all devotees were able to take a holy dip. Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara told ANI that members were now coming in small numbers to take a dip.

“Today is the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya. Since 7 pm yesterday, devotees in large numbers were taking the holy dip while others were waiting for 'Brahma Muhurta'. Meanwhile, an unfortunate incident happened on the Akhara Marg, in which more than 90 people were injured. This incident happened because of the massive crowd breaking the barricades and crossing the line... around 30 people have died, 36 injured are undergoing treatment in Prayagraj while the remaining injured have been taken away by their family members,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.