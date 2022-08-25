30% quota to women with domicile in Uttarakhand Civil Services: Court

A bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe gave these directions while hearing a petition filed by over a dozen women candidates from outside the state who comes under the unreserved category.
A 30% reservation is given to women having domicile of the state in state civil services, said Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday while staying a 2006 order.
These women candidates were not allowed to appear for the state civil services main examination despite scoring more marks than the cut-off set for domicile women of the state in the preliminary test held on April 3 this year, according to the petition as quoted by a news agency PTI.
Kartikey Hari Gupta, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the state government's order dated July 24, 2006, on the reservation to women was in violation of Articles 14, 16, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.
He also contended that not allowing the aggrieved women candidates to appear in the main examination to appear in the main exams was an act of discrimination against them. He added that the state government had no power to provide domicile-based reservations.
The Constitution of India allows reservation on the basis of domicile only by an Act of Parliament, Gupta said.
Tripura: 33% reservation for women in government jobs
In March this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced several women-oriented initiatives taken by the government of Tripura including job quota, provision for venture capital fund for women entrepreneurs and others.
Tripura government has decided to give a reservation of 33% to all women for any state government job, or for higher educational institutions. All women taking admission in Institutions of National Importance will get a 3% interest waiver on loans if taken, the Home Minister said.
