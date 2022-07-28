30 school students vaccinated with one single syringe in Madhya Pradesh

A health official in the Sagar district has vaccinated 30 school students with a single syringe
The incident occurred during a Covid vaccination camp at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A shocking incident regarding Covid vaccination norms occurred in a village in Madhya Pradesh. A health official in the Sagar district has vaccinated 30 school students with a single syringe, according to a report by NDTV. The incident occurred during a Covid vaccination camp at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A shocking incident regarding Covid vaccination norms occurred in a village in Madhya Pradesh. A health official in the Sagar district has vaccinated 30 school students with a single syringe, according to a report by NDTV. The incident occurred during a Covid vaccination camp at Jain Public Higher Secondary School in Sagar city.
The accused, named Jitendra told the news channel that the authorities had sent only one syringe and he was ordered by the "head of the department" to vaccinate all the children with it.
The accused, named Jitendra told the news channel that the authorities had sent only one syringe and he was ordered by the "head of the department" to vaccinate all the children with it.
the news channel asked if he was aware that one syringe should be used on one person only to which he replied, " I know that. Which is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and then they said 'yes'. how is this my fault? I did what I was asked to do".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
the news channel asked if he was aware that one syringe should be used on one person only to which he replied, " I know that. Which is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and then they said 'yes'. how is this my fault? I did what I was asked to do".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per India's health minister's norms, "one needle, one syringe, only one time" is allowed. Besides, single-use disposable syringes are widely used to avoid the spread of diseases like HIV.
As per India's health minister's norms, "one needle, one syringe, only one time" is allowed. Besides, single-use disposable syringes are widely used to avoid the spread of diseases like HIV.
Parents who had accompanied their children for the vaccination spotted the issue and reported it to the local authorities.
Parents who had accompanied their children for the vaccination spotted the issue and reported it to the local authorities.
And, as soon as the state officers reached the school, Jitendra disappeared and also switched off his phone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
And, as soon as the state officers reached the school, Jitendra disappeared and also switched off his phone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Madhya Pradesh's health officials have registered a case of negligence against him. And have also started an inquiry against the officials who had dispatched equipment for the vaccination drive. Dr. Rakesh Roshan, District Immunization Officer is in charge of sending the vaccines.
Madhya Pradesh's health officials have registered a case of negligence against him. And have also started an inquiry against the officials who had dispatched equipment for the vaccination drive. Dr. Rakesh Roshan, District Immunization Officer is in charge of sending the vaccines.
Currently, India is using four vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, and Corbevax - for its drive. Of these, Covishield accounts for over 81% of the doses given so far.
Recently, the country approved two homegrown vaccines for children under the age of 12. Bharat biotech's Covaxinn, Corbevax, and Zydus Cadila's vaccine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recently, the country approved two homegrown vaccines for children under the age of 12. Bharat biotech's Covaxinn, Corbevax, and Zydus Cadila's vaccine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health, 2,74,52,440 children between 12-14 years have taken both doses. Whereas, 5,07,90,342 children between 15-18 years have been administered with the second dose of anti-Covid vaccines. Cumulatively, India has administered 203.21 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of July 28, of which 42,20,625 doses administered in last 24 hours.
According to the data from the Union Ministry of Health, 2,74,52,440 children between 12-14 years have taken both doses. Whereas, 5,07,90,342 children between 15-18 years have been administered with the second dose of anti-Covid vaccines. Cumulatively, India has administered 203.21 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of July 28, of which 42,20,625 doses administered in last 24 hours.