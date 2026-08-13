30-year-old nurse dies at Kolkata's NRS Medical College; was found unconscious during night shift

A 30-year-old nurse died within the premises of Kolkata's NRS Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

The nurse was first discovered in an unconscious state inside a washroom.

The incident was reported on Wednesday night at the Entally Police Station. The police station received information regarding the nurse's death, which occurred in Room no. 31 of the hospital's High Dependency Unit (HDU) from their NRS Out Post, as per a PTI report.

On receiving information regarding the death, the DD Homicide team, along with officials of the local police station, rushed to the hospital where the found the nurse lying in an unconscious state on a bed.

Police said that the nurse was a resident of Kolkata's Dum Dum area, PTI reported.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that she was on night shift which began at 8 pm on Wednesday. She went into the washroom at 10:20 pm, as per the police.