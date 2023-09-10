‘300 bilateral meetings, 200 hours of…’: How Indian diplomats made G20 New Delhi Declaration possible1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Indian diplomats led more than “200 hours of non-stop negotiations" to reach a consensus on Saturday's G20 leaders' declaration. The group has struggled to find common ground on several issues recently – including the Ukraine war and climate change. Extensive work by a ‘brilliant’ team however allowed India to avoid a major diplomatic embarrassment.