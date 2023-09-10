Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ‘300 bilateral meetings, 200 hours of…’: How Indian diplomats made G20 New Delhi Declaration possible

‘300 bilateral meetings, 200 hours of…’: How Indian diplomats made G20 New Delhi Declaration possible

1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Indian diplomats led 200 hours of non-stop negotiations to reach consensus on G20 declaration, avoiding major embarrassment.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant shares photo with joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur

Indian diplomats led more than “200 hours of non-stop negotiations" to reach a consensus on Saturday's G20 leaders' declaration. The group has struggled to find common ground on several issues recently – including the Ukraine war and climate change. Extensive work by a ‘brilliant’ team however allowed India to avoid a major diplomatic embarrassment.

“The most complex part of the entire G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paragraphs (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings and 15 drafts. In this, I was greatly assisted by two brilliant officers - joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur," tweeted G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

India managed to hammer out an unexpected consensus among the G20 countries on the contentious issue through a series of hectic negotiations with emerging economies such as Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia playing a leading role in reaching the breakthrough. According to a PTI report quoting sources these three countries also helped in drafting the text that drew every member nation's approval.

World media has since dubbed the carefully worded declaration a “coup" for host Prime Minister Narendra Modi though the final compromise statement reflected a stand far softer than those the US and its Western allies have adopted on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST
