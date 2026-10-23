3,000 stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims fly back from Saudi Arabia; MEA sets up 24-hour helplines | Top updates

Around 3,000 Indian Umrah pilgrims who were stranded in Saudi Arabia have returned to India over the past week, following efforts by Indian diplomatic missions in coordination with airlines and tour operators, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

During the same period, more than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims who had booked regular flights also travelled back to India. Authorities are now working to arrange the return of those who remain stranded.

Indian Embassy, Consulate coordinate with airlines MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are in contact with airlines and tour operators to help affected pilgrims return home at the earliest.

According to Jaiswal, the two missions are coordinating available flight arrangements to facilitate the return of those who have been unable to travel as scheduled.

He added that discussions are under way to make arrangements for the remaining pilgrims to return to India as soon as possible.

24-hour helplines set up for Indian nationals The MEA spokesperson said the Indian Embassy and the Consulate General have also activated round-the-clock emergency assistance facilities to support Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia.

With help from local community volunteers, the diplomatic missions are providing welfare assistance to those affected. They have also established 24-hour control rooms to address the concerns of Indian nationals and are issuing regular advisories to keep them informed about the situation.

The MEA also released official contact numbers and dedicated helplines for Indian nationals requiring assistance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia :- Embassy of India, Riyadh: Telephone: 966-554412016; 966-542126784 Toll-free: 8002471234 (Calls from within KSA only) WhatsApp (Messages only): 966-536216082

Consulate General of India, Jeddah: Telephone: 966-12-2614093; 966-556122301 WhatsApp (Messages only): 966-536209704

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, an Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, while two other Indian nationals were injured, citing Saudi authorities.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, “Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured.”

The Embassy said it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

"We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," the Embassy added.

According to a supplementary statement issued by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation on Thursday, the death toll from the attack on the airport on Wednesday evening rose to two following the confirmation of an additional fatality. The deceased were identified as a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident.

The authority said the number of injured remained at eight, comprising one Saudi citizen, two Indian residents, two Yemeni residents, two Bangladeshi residents and one Nepali resident.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation also said that efforts were underway in coordination with the relevant security authorities to assess the damage and implement measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, October 21, at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Saudi authorities said investigations and damage assessments were ongoing, with security agencies coordinating measures to ensure the safety of airport operations and personnel.