Home >News >India >303 more cops in Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI : As many as 303 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the total cases among its personnel stands at 12,290 including 9,850 recoveries, 2,315 active cases and 125 deaths.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

