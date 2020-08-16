Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >303 more cops in Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19
Doctor collects swab sample of police personnel for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

303 more cops in Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 02:20 PM IST ANI

  • The total cases among its personnel stands at 12,290 including 9,850 recoveries, 2,315 active cases
  • While India's Covid situation is worsening out of control as it reports 63,489 cases in a day

MUMBAI : As many as 303 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours.

As many as 303 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the total cases among its personnel stands at 12,290 including 9,850 recoveries, 2,315 active cases and 125 deaths.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the total cases among its personnel stands at 12,290 including 9,850 recoveries, 2,315 active cases and 125 deaths.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated