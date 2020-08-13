305 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY : A total of 305 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, and 6 deaths were reported from Puducherry on Thursday, according to the Union Territory's (UT) Health Department.

As of 10 am on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stood at 6,680, including 2,750 active cases and 3,828 recoveries.

So far, 102 lives have been claimed by the infection in the UT.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths.

