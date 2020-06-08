308 test positive for covid- 19 in Karnataka

BENGALURU : Karnataka reported 308 new positive cases for covid- 19 on Monday, that takes the total tally in the state to 5760.

Authorities confirmed that 277 of the 308 had returned from other states. Of this, returnees from Maharashtra accounted for 277 cases.

Three more covid- 19 positive persons from Bengaluru died and pushed up the toll to 64, according to the daily bulletin of the state government.

Karnataka continues to report very high number of positive cases, especially on a day it further relaxed lockdown measures and allowed reopening of shopping malls,places of worship and even hotels.

Kalaburagi recorded 99 cases on Monday that takes the district's tally of active cases to 539. Yadgir recorded 66 cases and 48 in Bidar. Udupi, the worst affected region in Karnataka, had some respite as 215 people recovered even though it recorded 45 new cases on Monday. Most people in the coastal district had returned from Maharashtra. Bengaluru accounted for 18 cases.

Ballari, Gadag, Shivamogga, Dharwad among other districts also reported new cases on Monday.

As more businesses and activities continue to reopen, the Karnataka government authorities Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) marshals to levy fines against those not wearing masks in public spaces.

