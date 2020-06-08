308 test positive for covid- 19 in Karnataka

Kalaburagi recorded 99 cases on Monday that takes the district's tally of active cases to 539. Yadgir recorded 66 cases and 48 in Bidar. Udupi, the worst affected region in Karnataka, had some respite as 215 people recovered even though it recorded 45 new cases on Monday. Most people in the coastal district had returned from Maharashtra. Bengaluru accounted for 18 cases.